INIS arrests foreigner attempting drug smuggling from Kuwait

2023-11-26 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A force from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) arrested a "foreigner" on Sunday who attempted to smuggle drugs from the Kuwaiti side, south of the country.

A security source informed Shafaq News agency that INIS arrested a foreign individual who tried to bring drugs into Basra, indicating that the arrest operation was carried out in collaboration with the authorities at the Kuwaiti exit point of Safwan.

The source explained that the force confiscated from the detainee 3.5 kilograms of narcotic herbal substances hidden in a car bearing a Kuwaiti license plate.