Iraqi Red Crescent sends medical aid to Palestine via Egypt

2023-11-26 14:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Sunday the commencement of transferring over 20 tons of medical supplies and medications, constituting the fourth batch, to the Egyptian Red Crescent in the Arish region, intending for it to be delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The association stated that it had "commenced the transfer of the fourth batch of medical aid, totaling over 20 tons, to be transported to Baghdad Airport in cooperation with the Prime Minister's Office to dispatch it by air via Iraqi planes to Egypt, where it will be delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent in the Arish area in preparation for forwarding it to the Palestinian Red Crescent."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Red Crescent Society has previously transported over 32 tons of food, relief, and medical supplies to the Palestinian Red Crescent through the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Additionally, the association stated in its announcement that it continues to prepare various food aid supplies through its resources and donations from citizens to be gradually sent to the Palestinian Red Crescent.