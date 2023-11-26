Iraqi PM accepts resignation of Nineveh governor

2023-11-26 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has accepted the resignation of Nineveh Governor Najm Abdullah al-Jubouri, al-Sudani's office said on Sunday.

Al-Jubouri submitted his resignation after the Iraqi parliament rejected a recommendation by the cabinet on October 17 to exempt him from accountability and justice proceedings, citing Article 12 of the National Accountability and Justice Commission Law No. 10 of 2010.

In a meeting with al-Jubouri, al-Sudani expressed his gratitude for the governor's efforts during his tenure.

Al-Jubouri submitted his resignation in a letter to al-Sudani, urging him to accept it and appoint a new governor to lead the local government.

Al-Jubouri's resignation comes after months of political turmoil in Nineveh. The governor was accused of corruption and ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

It is not yet clear who will replace al-Jubouri as governor of Nineveh.