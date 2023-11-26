2023-11-26 16:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi cabinet approved an important step related to the development of the natural gas sector in the country, as a project to develop the Nahr Bin Omar oil and gas field will be carried out. The step follows an agreement concluded between the South Gas Company, one of the companies of […]

The post Baghdad approves Nahr Bin Omar gas field development project appeared first on Iraqi News.