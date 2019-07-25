Al-Kaabi: al-Kinani refusal to battle Zionist player represents Iraq

2019/07/25 | 04:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi praised the Iraqi delegation that is participating in the World Championship of Muay Thai for quitting the finals due to battling a Zionist player by the draw.
Ali al-Kinanai, the Iraqi player refused to battle the Zionist player and decided to leave the championship in an honour and respect to his country and all the Iraqi Athletes.
Al-Kaabi explained that this represents Iraq’s stance against Zionism during any circumstances and will never reach out to it at all.
INA – BAGHDAD
Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi praised the Iraqi delegation that is participating in the World Championship of Muay Thai for quitting the finals due to battling a Zionist player by the draw.
Ali al-Kinanai, the Iraqi player refused to battle the Zionist player and decided to leave the championship in an honour and respect to his country and all the Iraqi Athletes.
Al-Kaabi explained that this represents Iraq’s stance against Zionism during any circumstances and will never reach out to it at all.