عربي | كوردى


Al-Kaabi: al-Kinani refusal to battle Zionist player represents Iraq

Al-Kaabi: al-Kinani refusal to battle Zionist player represents Iraq
2019/07/25 | 04:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi praised the Iraqi delegation that is participating in the World Championship of Muay Thai for quitting the finals due to battling a Zionist player by the draw.



Ali al-Kinanai, the Iraqi player refused to battle the Zionist player and decided to leave the championship in an honour and respect to his country and all the Iraqi Athletes.



Al-Kaabi explained that this represents Iraq’s stance against Zionism during any circumstances and will never reach out to it at all.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW