Surge in Dollar prices in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-26 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The dollar prices surged in Baghdad this Sunday evening, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the markets closing.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar's rates rose following the closure of both al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges, reaching 157,800 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. This marks an increase from this morning's rate of 157,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 158,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 156,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a hike in rates, with the selling price hitting 158,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price at 158,000 dinars for 100 dollars.