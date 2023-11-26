Iraqi PM sponsors National Development Plan’s first conference

2023-11-26 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sponsored the inaugural conference of the five-year National Development Plan, which was organized on Sunday by the Ministry of Planning in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The conference is scheduled to run from November 26–28, according to a statement released by the […]

