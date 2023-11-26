Moody’s keeps Iraq’s credit rating at Caa

2023-11-26 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Moody’s credit rating agency kept Iraq’s rating unchanged at ‘Caa,’ with a stable outlook. Moody’s explained that the rating reflects Iraq’s current situation considering its financial dependence on hydrocarbons, making the country greatly exposed to fluctuations that may occur in oil prices. The agency also expected that the escalation of the war […]

