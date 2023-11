2023-11-26 21:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Security sources reported on Sunday clashes between the Turkish military forces and militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party on the slopes of Mount Matin.

The sources informed Shafaq News Agency that the clashes took place near the Qadesh complex, north of Duhok, at the foot of Mount Matin, without specifying further details.