Iraq, China launch business council to enhance economic relations

2023-11-26 21:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – To promote trade and investment between Chinese and Iraqi businesses, China and Iraq announced on Saturday in Baghdad the launch of the Iraqi-Chinese Business Council. A ceremony was held in central Baghdad to announce the establishment of the business council with the attendance of the Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairi, officials […]

