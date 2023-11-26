Striking lecturers plan demonstrations in al-Sulaymaniyah tomorrow

2023-11-26 23:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Striking volunteer teachers and lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah announced their intention to organize extensive protests the following day in the province after federal authorities prohibited them from demonstrating in the capital, Baghdad.

Haouri Mohammed, one of the protesting teachers, stated during a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, "Despite taking all legal and administrative measures and obtaining all security approvals through the Iraqi Interior Minister and the Security Committee in Baghdad to organize a civil and peaceful demonstration in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, unfortunately, we were prevented from passing through all checkpoints adjacent to the Kurdistan region."

He added, "It became clear to us that since last night there was an order preventing our access to Baghdad, thus the Sulaymaniyah-Kirkuk road was closed for four hours."

"Our prevention from reaching Baghdad was part of an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil, but this will not deter us from demanding our legitimate rights in al-Sulaymaniyah, and we will continue on our civil path in claiming our rights", he continued.

Mohammed declared, "Tomorrow, Monday, we will organize significant demonstrations and urge all teachers and employees to actively participate in these protests."