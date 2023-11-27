2023-11-27 03:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced on Sunday that the death toll from the US bombing on Jurf Al-Nasr had risen to nine. The PMF mentioned in a statement that one man passed away on Sunday after suffering his critical injuries from the reckless US bombardment on Jurf Al-Nasr last week, […]

The post PMF announces death toll from US bombing on Jurf Al-Nasr rises to 9 appeared first on Iraqi News.