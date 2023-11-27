$1m Consultancy Contract for Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link

2023-11-27 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed the Energy Ministerial Council's recommendation (No. 23091 for 2023) concerning the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project. According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the key points include: Awarding the consultancy services for the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project to Terta Tech [Tetra Tech?] at […]

