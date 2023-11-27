Iraqi Cabinet Approves Terms for Nahr Bin Umar Project

2023-11-27 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed the Energy Ministerial Council's recommendation (No. 23093 for 2023) regarding the gas investment project in the Nahr Bin Umar field. The key points include: Recommending the exclusion of the gas investment project from Cabinet Decision No. 245 of 2019, amended by Cabinet Decision No. 23374 of 2023, […]

