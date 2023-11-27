Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline

2023-11-27 12:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra crude oil prices declined with the global decrease in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices dropped by $0.12, settling at $79.59, while Basra Intermediate crude prices also decreased by $0.12, reaching $82.64.

The overall downturn in global oil prices contributed to this trend, with prices edging towards $80 per barrel.