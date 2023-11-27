Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline

Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline

Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline
Basra crude oil prices dip amid global decline
2023-11-27 12:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra crude oil prices declined with the global decrease in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices dropped by $0.12, settling at $79.59, while Basra Intermediate crude prices also decreased by $0.12, reaching $82.64.

The overall downturn in global oil prices contributed to this trend, with prices edging towards $80 per barrel.

Investors are keenly awaiting the upcoming OPEC+ group meeting scheduled for this week, where discussions will focus on determining the scale of production cuts for the year 2024.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links