Gold prices climb in Baghdad, hold steady in Erbil

2023-11-27 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices increased in the local markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold on Al-Nahr Street was 440,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 436,000 dinars.

Our correspondent reported that the selling price of one mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 410,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 406,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths’ shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal varied between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged from 410,000 to 420,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, gold prices held steady, with the selling price of 24-carat gold mithqal at 510,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 390,000 dinars.