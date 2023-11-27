Kurdistan's President welcomes Minister of Peshmerga Affairs' return

2023-11-27 14:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the return of the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs to his role on Monday.

In a statement, President Barzani deemed this move a correct and important step that contributes to the proper progression of the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga.

President Barzani conveyed his best wishes for success to the minister, emphasizing Kurdistan's full support for his endeavors.

After more than a year of interruption, Shoresh Ismail Abdulla has officially returned to his duties as the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In a press conference held in Erbil on Monday, he urged all Kurdish parties to collaborate in organizing the region's forces to combat threats, emphasizing the fight against ISIS.

Ismail highlighted the importance of full cooperation with the Global Coalition. He emphasized initiating a reform process in the Peshmerga in coordination with the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.