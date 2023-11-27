Iraqi court sentences four ISIS members to death for manufacturing drones, explosives

2023-11-27 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Criminal Court in Iraq sentenced four members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to death on Monday for manufacturing drones and explosives to attack the security forces.

The court found the four men guilty of providing logistical support to ISIS and of carrying out terrorist attacks against the Iraqi government.

The men were convicted under Article 4/1 of the Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Law, which states that anyone who commits a terrorist act shall be sentenced to death.

In a separate case, the Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced two men to life in prison for trafficking in narcotics.

The court found the two men guilty of possessing 650 grams of cannabis with the intent to sell it.

The men were convicted under Article 27/1 of the Iraqi Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, which states that anyone who traffics in narcotics shall be sentenced to life in prison.