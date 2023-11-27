Saudi Arabia studies establishing free zone with Iraq

2023-11-27 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, announced on Sunday that Saudi Arabia is studying the establishment of the first free zone with Iraq in the border region of Arar. During his participation in the Northern Border Investment Forum (NBIF), Al-Falih expressed his hope that the border region with Iraq in Arar […]

