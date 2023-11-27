Iraq reports October oil exports: 109 million barrels, $9.6 billion in revenue

2023-11-27 16:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil revealed the final statistics for the total oil exports and financial revenues generated in October, according to data released by the government oil marketing company SOMO on Monday.

SOMO disclosed that crude oil exports for October reached 109,545,589 barrels, yielding revenues of $9,593,634,000.

The breakdown of the exported quantities indicated 108,050,360 barrels from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, while Qayyarah contributed 1,030,501 barrels, and exports to Jordan accounted for 464,728 barrels.

The average price per barrel was reported as $87.577. These exported quantities involved 38 international companies of various nationalities and were shipped through the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Zubair, Al-Awamat Al-Ahadiya, and the modern Kirkuk warehouse, utilizing tanker trucks and from the Qayyarah field.