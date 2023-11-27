2023-11-27 17:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Belgian government once again contributed about $802,000 to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq in support of essential mine action operations. Delivering effective and sustainable explosive hazard management assistance as well as offering technical and advisory support to the national mine response authorities are among the activities that […]

The post Belgium helps UNMAS continue supporting operations in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.