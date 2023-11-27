Iraqi security arrests 4 ISIS terrorists in Anbar

2023-11-27 18:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Monday the arrest of four terrorists belonging to the ISIS group in the western Iraqi governorate of Anbar. The DGMI mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces carried out an operation in the city of Ramadi after receiving accurate intelligence information […]

