New Iraq-China Business Council to foster Trade, Investment

2023-11-27 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and China have set the Iraq-China Business Council, with a view to increasing trade and investment between the two countries. With trade valued at around $53 billion in 2022, according to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Trade, China is Iraq's largest trading partner. Full statement from the Ministry of Trade: […]

