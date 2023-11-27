Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Inaugural Meeting to study Iraqi-Saudi Border Economic Zone

Inaugural Meeting to study Iraqi-Saudi Border Economic Zone

Inaugural Meeting to study IraqiSaudi Border Economic Zone
Inaugural Meeting to study Iraqi-Saudi Border Economic Zone
2023-11-27 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry has chaired the inaugural meeting of the committee studying the establishment of an Iraqi-Saudi border economic zone. The meeting included representatives from the Ministries of Trade, Planning, and Oil, and addressed the committee's tasks and decisions related to setting up the economic zone. Parallels were drawn with the […]

The post Inaugural Meeting to study Iraqi-Saudi Border Economic Zone first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links