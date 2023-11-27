2023-11-27 18:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq: Climate change causing crop loss, contributing to secondary displacement Climate change in Iraq is impeding the economic recovery of communities affected by conflict and precipitating risks of secondary displacement, as 60 per cent of farmers struggle with water shortages and reduced crop yield, according to a new report published by the Norwegian Refugee Council […]

