Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Leadership alliance submits candidates' names for Parliament Speaker position

Leadership alliance submits candidates' names for Parliament Speaker position

Leadership alliance submits candidates names for Parliament Speaker position
Leadership alliance submits candidates' names for Parliament Speaker position
2023-11-27 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Leadership Alliance submitted on Monday the names of its candidates to assume the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A statement from the Coordination Framework announced that its Secretary-General, Abbas Al-Ameri, declared the receipt of the candidates for the parliament presidency from the Leadership Alliance.

The Leadership Alliance comprises both Al-Siyadah, led by Khamees Al-Khanjar, and Taqaddum Party, led by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The Supreme Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, on Tuesday, the 14th of November, terminated the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi following a lawsuit filed against him by Member of Parliament Laith Al-Dulaimi, accusing Al-Halbousi of forging Al-Dulaimi's resignation from the parliament membership. Consequently, the Federal Court ruled to terminate the memberships of both Al-Halbousi and Al-Dulaimi.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links