Leadership alliance submits candidates' names for Parliament Speaker position

2023-11-27 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Leadership Alliance submitted on Monday the names of its candidates to assume the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A statement from the Coordination Framework announced that its Secretary-General, Abbas Al-Ameri, declared the receipt of the candidates for the parliament presidency from the Leadership Alliance.

The Leadership Alliance comprises both Al-Siyadah, led by Khamees Al-Khanjar, and Taqaddum Party, led by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The Supreme Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, on Tuesday, the 14th of November, terminated the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi following a lawsuit filed against him by Member of Parliament Laith Al-Dulaimi, accusing Al-Halbousi of forging Al-Dulaimi's resignation from the parliament membership. Consequently, the Federal Court ruled to terminate the memberships of both Al-Halbousi and Al-Dulaimi.