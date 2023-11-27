2023-11-27 20:00:14 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi officials in the oil sector plan to meet with representatives of international oil companies and Iraqi Kurdish officials in early December to discuss contract amendments focusing on the latest efforts to resume oil exports from northern Iraq through Turkey. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Extraction Affairs, Bassem Khudair, […]

The post Baghdad to discuss amending Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil contracts in December appeared first on Iraqi News.