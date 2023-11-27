Al-Sudani discusses bilateral relations with UK Foreign Secretary

2023-11-27 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani engaged in a phone conversation on Monday with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, discussing various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Cameron extended an invitation from the British Prime Minister to Al-Sudani to visit the United Kingdom early next year, according to an official government statement.

The statement added that the call covered discussions on security and political situations in the region, developments in the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the ceasefire, working towards halting aggression, and preventing the escalation of conflicts.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the Iraqi government's commitment to protecting military advisors present on Iraqi soil, reiterating Iraq's refusal to tolerate any violations of its sovereignty under any circumstances.

Cameron, on his part, affirmed the British government's keenness to establish stronger bilateral relations with Iraq, broaden the scope of cooperation, and advance mutual interests.