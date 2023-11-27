Turkey expresses its readiness to resume oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan

2023-11-27 22:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Gunay, expressed on Monday his country’s readiness to resume oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan. Gunay’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, according to a statement issued by the KRG. Barzani and Gunay discussed […]

