3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mosul

2023-11-27 23:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation announced that its seismic observatories detected an earthquake in Nineveh province near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

According to a report from the ministry, the earthquake was recorded at precisely 8:18:44 PM local time. Its magnitude measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, occurring near the Iraqi-Syrian border in the village of Tal Al-Hawa, northwest of Mosul.

The citizens felt the tremor, but no significant losses or damages were recorded.