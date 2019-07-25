Home › Relief Web › Spain: UNHCR Refugee and Migrant Arrivals to Europe in 2019 (Mediterranean) (January - June 2019)

Spain: UNHCR Refugee and Migrant Arrivals to Europe in 2019 (Mediterranean) (January - June 2019)

2019/07/25 | 14:55



Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Cameroon, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Spain, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Turkey, World







OVERVIEW







Between 1 January and 30 June 2019, some 37,100 refugees and migrants arrived via the three Mediterranean routes from North Africa and Turkey. Most crossed the Eastern Mediterranean from Turkey. Arrivals in 2019 most commonly originated from Afghanistan,



Morocco, Syria and Mali.







In 2019, 57% of arrivals were men, 18% women and 25% children.







Due to the high risks associated with crossing the Mediterranean Sea, it is estimated that some 585 refugees and migrants have died between January and March 2019, a 55% decrease as compared to the 1,289 deaths in the same period in 2018. Most deaths occurred between North Africa and Italy.



