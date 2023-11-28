Collaborating to Ensure a Polio-Free Iraq

2023-11-28 05:45:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Environmental surveillance network training: WHO Iraq and federal ministries collaborate to ensure a polio-free Iraq The World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq, in close collaboration with Iraq's Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Environment (MOE), has concluded a successful 4-day training programme on the environmental surveillance network for poliovirus monitoring and detection. This initiative […]

