Iraqi center warns against fraud in Provincial Council elections

2023-11-28 10:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Center for Combating Rumors cautioned candidates for the Provincial Council elections today, Tuesday, against gangs involved in "counterfeiting" election cards, emphasizing the necessity of reporting such activities to the security authorities.

In a press statement released today, the center mentioned that "elections, in general, witness intense competition, leading to the use of both legitimate and illegitimate means to succeed."

It pointed out, "there is no problem with the legitimate means used by a candidate or competitor in an honorable manner. However, there are ethical reservations about illegitimate methods. Many competitors resort to descending to the lowest levels of true competition, including attempting to buy election cards to ensure their victory. This has provided space for fraudulent activities to counterfeit non-authentic cards, which are then sold to candidates, deceiving them. Additionally, some candidates use inappropriate language to halt their competing parties."

The center urged, "everyone to elevate voter awareness, advising them to refrain from listening to any rumors propagated for the sake of competition. Instead, they should assess a candidate's record, their service, and work programs primarily, without being influenced by disrespectful expressions about the competitors."