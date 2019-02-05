US senators support Kurds

2019/02/05 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Just last week, Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, presented to Congress the intelligence community’s Worldwide Threat Assessment for 2019. It portrayed the Islamic State as a serious threat, warning that it “still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria, and it maintains eight branches, more than a dozen networks, and thousands of dispersed supporters around the world.”
The Pentagon has a similar view. A Defense Department Inspector General’s report, released on Monday, warned that the Islamic State would portray a US withdrawal from Syria as a victory for itself, while it "remains an active insurgent group in both Iraq and Syria.”
Kennedy is a strong supporter of self-determination for the Kurds. “I think the Kurdish people deserve to determine their own destiny,” he said. “Our country was founded by people who thirsted for freedom,” and “I think the Kurdish people want the same thing that the original Americans wanted, and I think the Kurdish people deserve it.”
He also expressed his deep gratitude for the Kurdish role in fighting the Islamic State. “We would not have beaten back ISIS without the help of the Kurds.”
“Thank you for America,” he added. “Thank you for the world.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer serves on a second key committee that is involved with Syria and the future of the Kurds: the Senate Armed Services Committee.
