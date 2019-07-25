Home › Iraq News › Why Nadia talked with Trump on Yazidis and not on Kurdish issue?

Why Nadia talked with Trump on Yazidis and not on Kurdish issue?

2019/07/25 | 15:15



Omar Sindi | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



Nadia, your meeting with the U.S President should’ve been more broad inclusive on the status of the Kurdish national issue than inclusive of the Yazidi Kurdish Faith only!



On July 19th 2019, at the White House meeting with the United States President Donald Trump, you should’ve been better/more prepared and discussed a broader Kurdish issue and concerns, not only Yazidi issues, because the Yazidi community is a part of the Kurdish people. In general, religion is a belief between that person or persons or community and their God, whatever kind of God that that person believes.























There are Sunni Kurds, Shia Kurds, Kaki Kurds and Yazidi Kurds, etc… but we are all Kurds! When we are attacked by our enemy, it’s not because of our religion, even though they tend to do it in the name of religion, they attack us because of what we are.They would like to deny our identity as Kurds.



In 2017, when Afrin was invaded by the Turkish army with their jihadist abettors- terrorists, and organizations, first they destroyed the Statue of Kawa at the city center of Afrin, and in addition, they have committed heinous crimes against humanity, kidnapping innocent people, rapings ,confiscating people’s properties, over 200,000 people were booted out from Afrin area, and what is ongoing in Afrin and the surrounding areas are not much less than what happened in Shengal in 2014. It’s a gross human rights violation.



The antiquity of an over 12,000 year old Kurdish city of Hasankeyf, which is a UNESCO heritage site, is going to be submerged under water because of the Ilisu Dam built by deep Turkish states, which will have an ecological effect from Hasankeyf, to the Marshes in Southern Iraq. The talk of the day in Turkey is the creation of a “Safe Zone” inside Rojava Kurdistan, so called Eastern Syria, this talk is only anecdotal, the empirical talk of Turkish policy is the disruption of the Kurds’ autonomous region.



The Iranian Mullah regime has choked off water flow from Eastern Kurdistan to Southern Kurdistan-Iraq. Since recorded time, this river has flowed from Eastern Kurdistan to Southern Kurdistan, but the Iranian Regime doesn’t care about the Kurdish peoples plight – as one’s political credo and to sacrifice the very short principle of national interest for ephemeral tactical circumstances. This tapestry of divisiveness between/among Kurdish politicians and political parties have played very well at the hands of our enemy for generations. In Summer of 2014, what happened in Shengal city and its surrounding area is abhorrent… when rapacious vermine nihilistic ISIS (Daesh) attacked the gates of Shengal (Sinjar), the authority in that area should have been more prepared for that sudden snap attack.



If unity is not found among Kurdish politicians or Kurdish political parties, then many atrocities are yet to come…



On March 19/20, 1988, what happened to Halabja city where over 5,000 people lost their lives as a result of a chemical attack at hand of Dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime and his cousin, known as “Chemical Ali” and their abettors, was despicable act.



If Kurdish politicians and political parties don’t play their cards right, unfortunately many sad events are yet to come!!! As we all observed on October 2017 in Kirkuk, because of the divisiveness among Kurdish political parties, mainly Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the Kurdish forces were unable to fend off a bit of Iraqi forces and Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Quds, forces. Not because the Kurdish forces “Peshmarga” couldn’t fight or were unable to fight, but because of the disunity among politicians, which played a bigger role in the defeat and retreat from Kirkuk and in the other areas too.



Nadia Murad: “The President also had an awkward exchange with Nadia Murad, a Yazidi refugee from Iraq who escaped captivity by ISIS. Trump again did not appear to pay close attention to her testimony, asking Murad where her family members were right after she’d told the president they had been killed. Trump tried to steer the conversation toward the topic of ISIS no longer being in Sinjar, a town that has long been the home to the Yazidi religious minority, but Murad explained that Yazidi refugees are afraid to return because of security and political concern supports.



“Now there is no ISIS, but we cannot go back because the Kurdish government and Iraqi government, they are fighting each other who will control my area,” she said”-VOX. Miss Murad your area is Kurdistan’s area, it’s Kurdistan land, it’s true that the majority of people living in Shengal are of the Yazidi faith community, but there are a lot more Yazidi faith Kurds in the other areas of Kurdistan.



In other words, you cannot separate the Yazidi Kurds from the other Kurds… It would be unfair to say the Kurds didn’t defend Shengal, The Kurdish forces from both the autonomous regions of Kurdistan, south Kurdistan-Iraq, and Rojava Kurdistan-Syria, with air support from the United States and European Coalition partners, the Kurdish soldiers fought until they defeated the so called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the nihilistic ISIS organization, and many Kurdish soldiers “Peshmerga” forces died in the ISIS war (I don’t want to make this a personal narrative, but I have close relatives who were injured and a cousin who died while defending Shengal).



During the reign of the former Soviet Union, in the early 1920’s, the Kurdish autonomous regions in Caucasus formed what was called “Red Kurdistan” at the request of Kamak Turk of Turkey and Ali Reza Shah of Iran, and Red Kurdistan became the victim of Joseph Stalin’s purges. When Mikhail Gorbachev came to power in the former Soviet Union in mid 1980’s, the Soviet Kurds attempted to form an autonomous Kurdish government again, Gorbachev agreed to their demands, but with the consensus of Kurds politicians and political parties.



The Kurdish groups couldn’t agree on a unified position to render for Mr. Gorbachev for Kurds autonomy in the Caucuses. In the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, the war between Armenian government and Azari government broke out, the Yazidi Kurds took Armenia side and Muslim Kurds took the Azari side with no mention of Kurdish autonomy or government on both sides.



At the same time, I would take it with a grain of salt if someone would consider that this narrative is anti-Yazidi, it is not and it should not be, but this should be a cautionary note for those who think to disunite the Kurdish people further…



So it goes to show that monovision doesn’t work, so as Kurds we have many things to do, and a long way to go before we can achieve anything for future generations. On top of that, we must work on the broader Kurdish people’s unity and national interest above political interest, be more inclusive rather than exclusive, and work above political and personal interest and follow certain guidelines to go on…



Omar Sindi, a senior writer, analyst and columnist for Ekurd.net, Washington, United States.



The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



