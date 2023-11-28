Iraqi PM pledges to address traffic accidents, fines, road maintenance funding

2023-11-28 15:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday said the high toll of traffic accidents in Iraq is a "serious indicator" of a problem that needs to be addressed by the authorities.

Al-Sudani made the remarks during a meeting at the General Directorate of Traffic in Baghdad earlier today. He said that the revenues from traffic fines and road tolls should be used to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

"The number of victims in traffic accidents is a serious indicator, and there is a problem that needs to be worked on by all parties," he said.

He also noted that the government has addressed the "largest section" of dangerous roads in the country, and that traffic fines and road tolls should be used to address these remaining problems.

Al-Sudani stressed that the fees and inspection fees should be reviewed, especially those that are burdensome for citizens. He also said that the government needs to implement a "one-stop shop" system for traffic-related transactions, as current procedures require citizens to go to multiple offices to complete their paperwork.