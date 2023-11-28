2023-11-28 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Monday to review the comprehensive reform plan of the banking sector in Iraq. The meeting included representatives from Ernst & Young, one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, the Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of […]

The post Iraqi PM reviews banking sector’s reform plan with Ernst & Young appeared first on Iraqi News.