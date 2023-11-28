Iraq’s oil export revenues exceeded $9.59 billion in October

2023-11-28 18:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Monday that oil export revenues through October surpassed $9.59 billion. According to final statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during October were more than 109.54 million barrels, with revenues exceeding $9.59 billion. SOMO data […]

