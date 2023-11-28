Iraqi PM receives invitation to visit the UK early in 2024

2023-11-28 18:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received an invitation to visit the United Kingdom early next year during a phone call with the UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron. Al-Sudani and Cameron discussed aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries as well as the invitation extended by the British Prime Minister, […]

