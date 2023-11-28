Federal court dismisses lawsuit against Iraqi PM over the salaries of Kurdistani public servants

2023-11-28 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Federal Court of Iraq has rejected a lawsuit filed against Prime Minister Mohammad al-Sudani, demanding that his government pay the outstanding salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Region.

The lawsuit was filed by the Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Party, Mahmoud Hussein al-Akeeli. He argued that the government was obliged to pay the salaries in accordance with the 2023 federal budget.

In its ruling, the court said that the lawsuit was dismissed because the plaintiff did not have standing to sue. The court said that the plaintiff was not a direct beneficiary of the salaries, and that the government had already taken steps to pay them.