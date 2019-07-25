Home › Iraq News › Hazim Tahsin Beg chosen as new Yazidi leader in Iraqi Kurdistan

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Hazim Tahsin Beg was chosen as the new Yazidi leader (Mir) in iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday, according to the Yazidi Supreme Spiritual Council.



The decision comes nearly six months after the passing of his father and previous Mir, Tahsin Said Ali Beg, who died in January 2019 in Germany after a long illness.



He will be formally installed as Mir at a ceremony at Lalish Temple in Duhok province in Iraqi Kurdistan next Saturday, the holiest site for Yazidis.























“Today the family of the Mir agreed for Hazim Tahsin Beg to become the Mir of Yazidi Kurds,” Ismat Tahsin Beg, another of the late leader’s sons told Rudaw. “It is decided that Mir Tahsin will officially be named as the Mir of Yazidis at Lalish temple in a religious ceremony next Saturday,” he added.



Six other candidates had come forward to become the new Mir since January, but withdrew from contention to allow Hazim Tahsin Beg to assume the role, Ismat Tahsin Beg said.



He will be the first new leader of the religion since 1944, when his father assumed the post.



The announcement comes shortly before the fifth anniversary of the attempted genocide of the Yazidis in August 2014 by Islamic State militants.



In August 2014, the Islamic State ISIS militants attacked the Sinjar district, which was home to hundreds of thousands of Yazidis, after Massoud Barzani’s KDP peshmerga militia forces withdrew from the area without a fight leaving behind the Yazidi civilians to IS killing and genocide.



Thousands of Yazidi women were raped and murdered, with many of the survivors sold into sexual slavery and taken away to other parts of Iraq, Syria, and even further afield. Men and boys were systematically murdered, forced to work for the group, or coerced into becoming child soldiers.



It is estimated that 3,000 Yazidis were killed over a period of several days and 6,800 others were abducted.



Although several thousand Yazidis have been rescued over the last four-and-a-half years, another 3,000 remain missing.



The Yazidis are a Kurdish speaking religious group linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. The religious has roots that date back to ancient Mesopotamia, are considered heretics by the hard-line Islamic State group.



Some 600,000 Yazidis live in villages in Iraqi Kurdistan region and in Kurdish areas outside Kurdistan region in around Mosul in Nineveh province, with additional communities in Transcaucasia, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Syria. Since the 1990s, the Yazidis have emigrated to Europe, especially to Germany. There are almost 1.5 million Yazidis worldwide.



