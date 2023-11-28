TotalEnergies projects will stop gas flaring in 5 Iraqi oilfields

2023-11-28 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Tuesday that TotalEnergies projects will offer large production capacities and will stop gas flaring in five oilfields in Iraq. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Extraction Affairs, Bassem Khudair, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that TotalEnergies is carrying out four major projects […]

