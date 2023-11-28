2023-11-28 23:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Advisor for Foreign Affairs, Farhad Aladdin, said that a regional crisis might arise if the current four-day truce between Hamas and Israel is not extended. Negotiators aimed to prolong the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which was in place for four days, according to Reuters. Iran-aligned militias in the region, such […]

The post Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues appeared first on Iraqi News.