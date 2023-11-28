Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues

Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues

Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues
Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues
2023-11-28 23:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Advisor for Foreign Affairs, Farhad Aladdin, said that a regional crisis might arise if the current four-day truce between Hamas and Israel is not extended. Negotiators aimed to prolong the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which was in place for four days, according to Reuters. Iran-aligned militias in the region, such […]

The post Iraq warns of regional conflict if Gaza war continues appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links