2023-11-29 09:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Often hailed as the Caesar of Arabic music, Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir has collaborated with the United Nations in a powerful display of solidarity with Palestine. The recently released English track, Hold Your Fire, serves as a global initiative. Composed and performed by Al Sahir, the song features lyrics by Tom […]

The post Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir and the UN release a new song for Gaza appeared first on Iraqi News.