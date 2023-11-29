Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rates stabilize in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

2023-11-29 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against the U.S. dollar remained stable in Baghdad, holding at 157,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Exchange shop prices in the local markets of Baghdad mirrored this stability, with a selling price of 158,500 Iraqi dinars and a purchasing price of 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.