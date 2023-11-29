Iraqi PM urges global action to alleviate Palestinian suffering
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani of Iraq urged nations across the globe to put an end to the enduring plight of the Palestinian people.
In a statement shared on the “X” platform, Al-Sudani highlighted the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, emphasizing support for their right to establish a sovereign state on Palestinian land. He condemned the occupation authorities’ unwarranted actions against defenseless civilians in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of such “arbitrary practices.”
Al-Sudani pressed upon all nations worldwide to take resolute steps to alleviate the suffering inflicted upon the Palestinians, particularly in the wake of recent aggressions.
Further, the Prime Minister issued directives to all official institutions to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This commemorates the twenty-ninth of November, aligned with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution (40/32 B) of 1977, as stated in a release by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.