Raman Foundation celebrates 27th anniversary of Kurdistan's longest-running literature magazine

2023-11-29 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Raman Foundation for Printing, Publishing, and Culture held its first festival on Wednesday to celebrate the 27th anniversary of its magazine, Raman.

The festival, which will run for two days, brings together writers, poets, critics, and scholars from Kurdistan, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria.

In a speech at the festival, Raman magazine editor-in-chief Azad Abdul-Wahid said that the magazine is the first cultural and literary magazine to last for 27 years in the Kurdistan region.

The festival includes a variety of events, including panel discussions, readings, and performances.

Raman (meaning "opinion" in Kurdish) is a monthly Kurdish literary magazine published in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan. Founded in 1996, Raman is one of the most important Kurdish literary magazines and has been praised for its role in promoting Kurdish literature and culture.