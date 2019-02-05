Hawraman's beautiful nature beckons tourists from across the Middle East

2019/02/05 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Hawraman is a culturally and linguistically distinct area in Kurdistan that has maintained its heritage and old architecture to date.Most houses in Hawraman are built with rocks and mud bricks. People here relish the old way of life.Hawraman is home to a number of summer resorts, rivers, mountains, valleys and canyons. Tourists from across Kurdistan, Iraq and the rest of the Middle East visit Hawraman to enjoy the beauty of nature.
Photos by Anadolu Agency
Photos by Anadolu Agency