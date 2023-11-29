Standard Chartered hires a new CEO for Iraq

2023-11-29 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Jamil Choucair was named the new CEO of Standard Chartered Iraq, according to a statement released by Standard Chartered. With more than 25 years of banking expertise in the Middle East, Choucair spent 8 of those years as the general manager and country head of Audi Bank Iraq in Iraq. Additionally, Choucair […]

