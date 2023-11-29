2023-11-29 18:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, confirmed on Tuesday that the strategic goal of the Iraqi government is to close the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. Al-Araji’s remarks took place during his meeting in Baghdad with the Azerbaijani ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, where they discussed the political and security situation […]

The post Iraq aims to close Al-Hol camp in Syria appeared first on Iraqi News.